NEW YORK, Nov 9 (LPC) - A reduced $1.8 billion refinancing for Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) is considered one of the first transactions to indicate that the strength of the US investment grade loan market has started to falter.

The deal was launched in early October via Citigroup, sources said. The company was looking to refinance and upsize a $1.6 billion existing revolver due November 2012 with a $2 billion, five-year loan, they said. Based on current ratings of AA-/Aa3 pricing on the new loan opens at 4.5bp undrawn with a 2bp upfront fee. Drawn pricing is CDS-based with a floor at 10 and a cap at 75.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.

But, some existing relationship lenders, both US and European, were hesitant to sign up, arguing that the company's limited activity in the equity, bond and derivatives markets would fail to bring enough ancillary business to justify the lending relationship.

The scarce demand, despite Colgate being an AA minus-rated household name, led the company to extend the commitment deadline and invite new lenders. The company also reduced the target size from $2 billion at launch to $1.8 billion where it closed on Friday, November 4.

No changes, however, were made to pricing, sources indicated.

The deal was eventually distributed among a group of 14 to 15 banks, sources noted. The bank group includes some existing relationships that ultimately participated in the credit but reduced their commitments. It also includes new banks, they said. Meanwhile, lead arranger Citi was understood to have upped its allocation to 20 percent of the final allocations, a relatively large-sized commitment when compared to the average 10 percent that administrative agents normally hold after a syndication process concludes, sources noted. Some lenders also rolled-over and maintained their allocation sizes.

Market sources signaled that insufficient interest for the Colgate deal stemmed from the limited ancillary business the company could be expected to offer rather than any pricing or credit issues. The pricing and fees are comparable to the terms of other recently completed deals. Sources pointed out, however, that the lender response to Colgate's syndication may indicate it is time for bankers to raise pricing.

"The question is: could they have done better had they increased pricing?" a banking source following the situation said.

To be fair, though missing the ultimate target size of $2 billion, the company was still able to upsize its revolver by $200 million, sources noted. "Maybe $2 billion was overly optimistic but they still got $1.8 billion, which is good," a second banking source following the situation said.

For months bankers had been expecting a loan deal to struggle, as global volatility mounted and other asset classes suffered consistent shocks. Meanwhile, spreads and fees continued tightening as if issuers in the US investment grade loan market remained entirely insulated from global volatility.

But, negative headlines seem to be finally affecting deals. Since the end of the summer, bankers have gradually become choosier when it comes to selecting transactions, carefully gauging potential ancillary business that lending to certain corporations might bring with it.

"Lenders are looking selectively to companies that provide acceptable overall relationship returns," a banker watching the situation said. "In this environment, a deal for a company with a lack of wallet is going to fail," the banking source said.

Other solid investment grade names could face the same challenges. Specifically, first time issuers that despite high ratings or credentials, are unable to offer extensive supplementary business in the various capital markets.

This is not to say that the investment grade market has transformed completely. Repeat investment grade credits, with deep lending relationships and diversified capital market businesses are still expected to find a market wide open for business.

"The tables have turned. Banks are now actually selecting the companies they want to work with," the second banking source said.

A Colgate spokesperson did not provide comment by press time.

(Michelle Sierra is a reporter for Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp)