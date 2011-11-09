NEW YORK, Nov 9 (LPC) - A reduced $1.8 billion refinancing
for Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) is considered one of the first
transactions to indicate that the strength of the US investment
grade loan market has started to falter.
The deal was launched in early October via Citigroup,
sources said. The company was looking to refinance and upsize a
$1.6 billion existing revolver due November 2012 with a $2
billion, five-year loan, they said. Based on current ratings of
AA-/Aa3 pricing on the new loan opens at 4.5bp undrawn with a
2bp upfront fee. Drawn pricing is CDS-based with a floor at 10
and a cap at 75.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.
But, some existing relationship lenders, both US and
European, were hesitant to sign up, arguing that the company's
limited activity in the equity, bond and derivatives markets
would fail to bring enough ancillary business to justify the
lending relationship.
The scarce demand, despite Colgate being an AA minus-rated
household name, led the company to extend the commitment
deadline and invite new lenders. The company also reduced the
target size from $2 billion at launch to $1.8 billion where it
closed on Friday, November 4.
No changes, however, were made to pricing, sources
indicated.
The deal was eventually distributed among a group of 14 to
15 banks, sources noted. The bank group includes some existing
relationships that ultimately participated in the credit but
reduced their commitments. It also includes new banks, they
said. Meanwhile, lead arranger Citi was understood to have
upped its allocation to 20 percent of the final allocations, a
relatively large-sized commitment when compared to the average
10 percent that administrative agents normally hold after a
syndication process concludes, sources noted. Some lenders also
rolled-over and maintained their allocation sizes.
Market sources signaled that insufficient interest for the
Colgate deal stemmed from the limited ancillary business the
company could be expected to offer rather than any pricing or
credit issues. The pricing and fees are comparable to the terms
of other recently completed deals. Sources pointed out,
however, that the lender response to Colgate's syndication may
indicate it is time for bankers to raise pricing.
"The question is: could they have done better had they
increased pricing?" a banking source following the situation
said.
To be fair, though missing the ultimate target size of $2
billion, the company was still able to upsize its revolver by
$200 million, sources noted. "Maybe $2 billion was overly
optimistic but they still got $1.8 billion, which is good," a
second banking source following the situation said.
For months bankers had been expecting a loan deal to
struggle, as global volatility mounted and other asset classes
suffered consistent shocks. Meanwhile, spreads and fees
continued tightening as if issuers in the US investment grade
loan market remained entirely insulated from global
volatility.
But, negative headlines seem to be finally affecting deals.
Since the end of the summer, bankers have gradually become
choosier when it comes to selecting transactions, carefully
gauging potential ancillary business that lending to certain
corporations might bring with it.
"Lenders are looking selectively to companies that provide
acceptable overall relationship returns," a banker watching the
situation said. "In this environment, a deal for a company with
a lack of wallet is going to fail," the banking source said.
Other solid investment grade names could face the same
challenges. Specifically, first time issuers that despite high
ratings or credentials, are unable to offer extensive
supplementary business in the various capital markets.
This is not to say that the investment grade market has
transformed completely. Repeat investment grade credits, with
deep lending relationships and diversified capital market
businesses are still expected to find a market wide open for
business.
"The tables have turned. Banks are now actually selecting
the companies they want to work with," the second banking
source said.
A Colgate spokesperson did not provide comment by press
time.
