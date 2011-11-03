by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Colgate-Palmolive Co once again broke the record books on Thursday by issuing $1bn of bonds that set the lowest-ever coupons of any debt issued by a company in the three, five and 10 year maturities.

Its $300m 0.60% three-year beat out the Procter & Gamble's (PG.N) 0.70% of 8/15/14s set on August 10, 2011; its $400m 1.30% five year tops Walt Disney's (DIS.N) 1.35% of 8/16/16s record set on August 17, 2011 and its $300m 2.45% 10-year tranche replaced the McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) 2.625% of 1/15/22s - a record set on Sept 27 2011.

The company's sale was part of a $12.5bn deluge of deals on Thursday, as issuers rushed to market to get deals done before what is expected to be about $25bn in new issues in the week ahead.

Like other high quality issuers, Colgate (CL.N) was also keen to jump in before US Treasury rates rose further.

"The speed at which Treasury yields have sold off from their tightest levels in the past several weeks has reminded issuers of the perishability of the interest rate opportunity," said Bryan Jennings, managing director and head of fixed income capital markets in the Americas for Morgan Stanley.

The 30-year Treasury yield, for instance, has gone from 4.4% at the end of July to as low as 2.75% on October 3 and is today at 3.10%.

Morgan Stanley was an active bookrunner along with HSBC and JP Morgan (Goldman Sachs was passive) on the three year tranche. HSBC, Citigroup and JPM were actives on the $400m five year (with BNP Paribas passive) and Citi/GS/JPM (active) and MS (passive) were bookrunners on the 10-year.

Pricing came right in line with guidance. The three year was priced at 99.621 to yield 0.727% or 35bp over Treasuries; the five year at 99.462 to yield 1.408% or 50bp over, and the 10 year priced at a deeper discount than the others to get the low coupon, at 98.554 to yield 2.615% or 55bp over.

Colgate took the precaution of starting out with conservative whispered talk this morning, in deference to the weight of today's issuance and a market that has been whipsawed this week by Greece's political antics.

Price talk on the threes was whispered in the 40bp area, the fives in the mid to high 50bp region and the 10s in the mid 60bp area.

Investors flooded bookrunners with orders, given Colgate's blue-chip status, the fact that it rarely issues more than once a year (this is its second deal for 2011) and nearly always with small tranches that are put away by buyers.

Order book sizes were $2.5bn, $1.7bn and $2.7bn respectively for the three-, five- and 10-year portions.

Investors were happy to scoop up the bonds for next to nothing in the way of extra spread. The new issue concession on the three year was negative 5bp-10bp, 5bp on the five year and negative 5bp-10bp on the 10 year.

Comparables on the three year included the $250m 1.25% 5/1/14s the company issued in April, which were trading this morning at around 40bp bid. Its $250m 2.625% 2017s, also issued in April, were trading around 57bp bid.

(Danielle Robinson is a senior IFR reporter)