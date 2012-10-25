Oct 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co unveiled a
cost-cutting plan on Thursday that included cutting its
workforce by the end of 2016 by about 6 percent.
The toothpaste maker, which has some 38,600 employees, also
posted a higher quarterly profit that met analysts'
expectations.
Third-quarter profit was $654 million, or $1.36 per share,
compared with a profit of $643 million, or $1.31 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.38 per share matched
analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, Colgate spent more on advertising to entice
shoppers as it raised prices.
Pricing was up 3 percent and volume rose 2 percent.
Sales fell 1 percent to $4.33 billion. Organic sales, which
strip out the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and
divestitures, rose 5 percent.
Colgate still expects 2012 earnings per share to grow at a
double-digit rate, excluding the impact of currency
fluctuations.
The restructuring program should lead to after-tax charges
of $775 million to $875 million, starting with $90 million to
$100 million of charges coming in the fourth quarter 2012.
Colgate said it should save $275 million to $325 million
after tax annually by the fourth year of the plan.