July 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted lower
quarterly profit as the impact of the stronger dollar pressured
its international business, and lowered its 2013 earnings
forecast as Latin American sales slipped.
The consumer products maker said on Tuesday that profit fell
to $561 million, or 60 per share, from $627 million, or 65 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 1.9 percent to $4.35 billion, below the $4.39
billion analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unfavorable foreign exchange lowered sales by 3 percentage
points.
Citing the impact of February's devaluation of the
Venezuelan bolivar, Colgate now expects earnings per share to
rise 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent for the year, down one
percentage point from its previous forecast.