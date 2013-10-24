Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted a slightly higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it spent more on advertising to promote products including new versions of its well-known toothpaste.
Colgate said it had earned $656 million, or 70 cents per share, up slightly from $654 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 1.5 percent to $4.4 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange, were up 6 percent.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.