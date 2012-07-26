July 26 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted a
higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the toothpaste maker
increased advertising and cut costs to mitigate the impact of
having the bulk of its business overseas in a difficult economic
climate.
Colgate said it still expected double-digit growth in
earnings per share this year on a currency-neutral basis.
Second-quarter profit was $627 million, or $1.30 per share,
compared with $622 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Colgate earned $1.33 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected Colgate to earn $1.33 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $4.27 billion, ahead of the
analysts' forecast of $4.25 billion.
Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign
exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 8 percent. The
volume of goods sold rose 5 percent, and pricing increased 3.5
percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)