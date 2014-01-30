Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Jan 30 Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world's largest toothpaste maker, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.
The company's net profit fell to $564 million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $598 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive earned 75 cents per share.
The company's sales rose 2 percent to $4.36 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange, increased 6.5 percent.
Colgate-Palmolive said foreign exchange fluctuations hurt sales by 4.5 percent.
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.