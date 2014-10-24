BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k
Oct 24 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported a 17 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by weak demand in Brazil and China and a stronger U.S. dollar.
The company, which controls nearly 45 percent of the global toothpaste market, said net income fell to $542 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $656 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Worldwide net sales fell marginally to $4.38 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
