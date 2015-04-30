(Repeats with no change to text)

* Sees low single-digit fall in 2015 earnings/shr

* Price hikes to continue through year

* Sales fall 3rd qtr in a row

* Organic sales growth slow to 4 pct

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 30 Colgate-Palmolive Co cut its profit forecast for the full year again, indicating price rises will not be able to completely offset the impact of a stronger dollar.

Shares of the personal care products maker, which also reported a fall in sales for the third straight quarter, fell as much as 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Colgate, which controls about 45 percent of the global toothpaste market, gets most of its revenue from outside the United States.

The dollar has surged about 5.5 percent against a basket of major currencies since the beginning of the year, making sales denominated in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.

Many economists expect the U.S. currency to strengthen through the year.

Colgate has raised prices of its products in emerging markets to offset the impact of a stronger dollar. But weak spending power has often led customers to turn to cheaper brands.

A slowdown in sales volumes due to price hikes was worrying, Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello said, questioning whether the increases were too dramatic, hurting growth further.

In Latin America, the company's biggest market, sales have fallen in four of the past five quarters after price hikes.

Colgate, however, said on Thursday it would still need to raise prices through the year to offset the strong dollar.

The company now expects earnings per share for 2015 to decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate, on a dollar basis. It had cut the forecast to low single-digit percentage growth from mid-to-high single digit in January.

Peers Procter & Gamble Co and Kimberly-Clark Corp have also said the impact of the strong dollar would worsen throughout the year, despite tightly managing costs and raising prices.

Organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestment, slowed to 4 percent in first quarter ended March 31 from 6 percent in the prior quarter.

Revenue fell nearly 6 percent to $4.07 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $542 million, or 59 cents per share, from $388 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Colgate earned 66 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at $67.87 on the New York Stock Exchange in early afternoon trading, after touching a low of $66.79. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)