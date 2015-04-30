(Repeats with no change to text)
* Sees low single-digit fall in 2015 earnings/shr
* Price hikes to continue through year
* Sales fall 3rd qtr in a row
* Organic sales growth slow to 4 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 30 Colgate-Palmolive Co cut its
profit forecast for the full year again, indicating price rises
will not be able to completely offset the impact of a stronger
dollar.
Shares of the personal care products maker, which also
reported a fall in sales for the third straight quarter, fell as
much as 2.5 percent on Thursday.
Colgate, which controls about 45 percent of the global
toothpaste market, gets most of its revenue from outside the
United States.
The dollar has surged about 5.5 percent against a
basket of major currencies since the beginning of the year,
making sales denominated in other currencies less valuable in
dollar terms.
Many economists expect the U.S. currency to strengthen
through the year.
Colgate has raised prices of its products in emerging
markets to offset the impact of a stronger dollar. But weak
spending power has often led customers to turn to cheaper
brands.
A slowdown in sales volumes due to price hikes was worrying,
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello said, questioning whether
the increases were too dramatic, hurting growth further.
In Latin America, the company's biggest market, sales have
fallen in four of the past five quarters after price hikes.
Colgate, however, said on Thursday it would still need to
raise prices through the year to offset the strong dollar.
The company now expects earnings per share for 2015 to
decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate, on a dollar
basis. It had cut the forecast to low single-digit percentage
growth from mid-to-high single digit in January.
Peers Procter & Gamble Co and Kimberly-Clark Corp
have also said the impact of the strong dollar would
worsen throughout the year, despite tightly managing costs and
raising prices.
Organic sales growth, which excludes the impact of foreign
exchange, acquisitions and divestment, slowed to 4 percent in
first quarter ended March 31 from 6 percent in the prior
quarter.
Revenue fell nearly 6 percent to $4.07 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $542 million,
or 59 cents per share, from $388 million, or 42 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, Colgate earned 66 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per
share and revenue of $4.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at $67.87 on the
New York Stock Exchange in early afternoon trading, after
touching a low of $66.79.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)