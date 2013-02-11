BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
Feb 11 Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Monday it will incur a one-time loss of $120 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2013, related to the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency.
In addition, Colgate expects earnings to be reduced by 5 cents to 7 cents per share per quarter in 2013, due to the translation of financial statements at the new Venezuelan exchange rate.
The devaluation will not have any impact on its 2012 results, or its financial position, Colgate said.
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.