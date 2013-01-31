CHICAGO Jan 31 Colgate-Palmolive Co : * Says worldwide organic sales growth would have been almost 1.5 points higher

excluding venezuela * CEO says its own venezuela Q4 issue has corrected in January * CEO says will deal with any macro economic event in venezuela swiftly and

advise people accordingly * CEO sees material costs up about 1 percent in 2013, around same level as 2012 * CEO says still sees 6-7 percent organic sales growth for 2013