BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CHICAGO Jan 31 Colgate-Palmolive Co : * Says worldwide organic sales growth would have been almost 1.5 points higher
excluding venezuela * CEO says its own venezuela Q4 issue has corrected in January * CEO says will deal with any macro economic event in venezuela swiftly and
advise people accordingly * CEO sees material costs up about 1 percent in 2013, around same level as 2012 * CEO says still sees 6-7 percent organic sales growth for 2013
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.