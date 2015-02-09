PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine will be operating at less than half capacity until at least Friday after the company halted its main grinding mill for maintenance work, sources close to the matter said on Monday.
"It will be suspended at least until Friday," said a source with knowledge of the matter.
Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc .
While the maintenance work is ongoing, Collahuasi "will be processing at 40 percent of capacity," another source said.
Collahuasi produced 470,400 tonnes of copper last year, according to Chile's state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.