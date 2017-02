May 1 Footwear retailer Collective Brands Inc agreed to be bought by a consortium comprising Wolverine Worldwide Inc, Blum Capital Partners and Golden Gate Capital for about $1.32 billion.

The group will pay Collective Brands $21.75 per share in cash, a 4.7 percent premium to its stock's Monday close. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)