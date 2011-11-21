(Fixes Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S EPS and revenue view in bullets 4 and 5)

Nov 21 Collective Brands Inc : * Reports 2011 third quarter financial results * Q3 loss per share $1.91 * Q3 same store sales fell 3.7 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $894.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $910.9 million * Says fourth quarter 2011 gross margin is expected to remain under pressure * PLG wholesale sales in fourth quarter are expected to grow more than 20%

compared to last year's Q4 * Says capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $105 million in 2011 * Year-end 2011 retail net store count is expected to decrease by over 300 stores from the prior year * Says adjusted net earnings were $37.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter * Says company expects to close approximately 350 of the underperforming stores in 2011