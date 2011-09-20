* Signs agreements for markets including Japan, Singapore,
Malaysia, Spain
* Saucony and Sperry Top-Sider brands to be reintroduced in
Japan
Sept 20 Collective Brands said its
performance and lifestyle segment signed new distribution
agreements in Asia to sell brands like Sperry Top-Sider and
Stride Rite, in an attempt to woo customers in international
markets.
The company, which earlier collaborated with retailers in
Indonesia for its Payless ShoeSource segment, said it will
target markets such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Spain
under the current agreements.
The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it signed a deal with
Japanese retailer ABC-Mart Inc to distribute the Sperry
and Saucony brands at its outlets.
It signed a deal with RSH Ltd. to distribute the Sperry
Top-Sider, Keds and Saucony brands in Singapore and Malaysia.
Last month, the shoemaker announced that it will review
strategic alternatives and shut about 475 of its underperforming
stores.
Shares of the company fell slightly more than 1 percent to
$13.66 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)