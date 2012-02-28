* Q4 adj. loss/shr $0.61 vs est. loss/shr of $0.82

* Q4 sales $815.9 mln vs est. $781.2 mln

Feb 28 Collective Brands Inc posted a much narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as same-store sales rose the most in more than two years, sending the footwear retailer's shares up 5 percent in trading after the bell.

For the fourth quarter, Collective Brands, currently reviewing its strategic options, reported a net loss of $41.6 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $10.1 million, or 16 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 61 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the quarter ended Jan. 28 rose 5 percent to $815.9 million, also besting analysts' expectations of $781.2 million.

Same-store sales rose 1.7 percent.

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were up at $18.17 after the bell. They closed at $17.38 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has risen nearly 70 percent since August when the company said it would review its options and shutter nearly 500 stores. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)