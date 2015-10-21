Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Collective Health, which makes software to help companies pay workers' health costs directly, said it has raised $81 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $119 million.
The latest funding round included new investor Google Ventures and returning investors NEA, Founders Fund, Maverick Capital, Redpoint Ventures and RRE Ventures.
San Mateo, California-based Collective Health said it will use the funds to expand in the United States and that it is "on a trajectory to process more than $2 billion in claims in 2017".
The company, founded in October 2013, helps employers save money by self-insuring rather than paying premiums to a health insurance company.
Collective Health said it expects to serve 30,000 members and process more than $200 million in health insurance claims in 2016.
The company's customers include Activision Blizzard Inc and Zendesk Inc. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
