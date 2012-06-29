(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 29 Heidi Johnston dreams of being
a speech pathologist. But ironically the 25-year-old, who
graduated with a degree in communication sciences and disorders,
has become a Ph.D.-level savant at something else entirely:
Figuring out the increasingly complex puzzle of community
colleges.
She first started out at a little community college not far
from her home in Spring Grove, Illinois, in 2004. Her goal:
Pursue her studies there for a few years while working
part-time, transfer to a four-year institution to complete her
degree, and save a bundle in the process.
And she did. But all around her, she saw the collateral
damage of the slashed funding and spiking enrollment that are
plaguing community colleges around the nation. Required classes
fill up, credits sometimes turn out not to be transferable, and
student dreams get delayed. Johnston too ran into some
roadblocks, with a cap on transferred credits that meant she
spent money to take some courses for no reason.
"People who are just jumping into it, don't know how to
maneuver the system to their advantage," she said. "You have to
be very careful in how you plan your classes, and already have
in mind the school you're going to transfer to, or you could
potentially waste a whole lot of time."
One might say this is the heavy price of popularity.
Community colleges are currently home to more than 13 million
students across the country, with enrollment that skyrocketed 22
percent between 2007 and 2011.
It is no wonder why. The average annual bill for a local
community college is a relatively affordable $2,963, according
to the College Board. Compare that with other options like
public four-year colleges, which average $8,244 a year for
in-state students, and private universities, which now average a
whopping $28,500. In an era when total student debt has
surpassed $1 trillion, a cheaper educational option is a natural
winner.
But a perfect storm of factors is making community colleges
less than an automatic choice.
"It stands to reason that if you have X capacity, and your
enrollment increases by 20 percent, you're going to have
issues," said Norma Kent, senior vice president of the American
Association of Community Colleges in Washington, D.C. "Then you
also have sustained decreases in state funding. For what it all
means, just look to California: The bad economic news just keeps
coming, and now their community college enrollment has fallen by
300,000 students. There's no end in sight."
TRANSFERRING CREDITS
Then there are the so-called articulation agreements, meant
to ensure the transferability of credits and smooth the path for
community college students. But state colleges that often
receive transfers are facing significant problems of their own,
and having their own budgets gutted means that they cannot be so
magnanimous about taking in every transfer student who comes
their way.
"They may say, 'If I'm not funded for a certain number of
students, then I'm just not going to take them in," said Kent.
"They don't always have the same passion for educational access
that we do."
For students, it means going in to the community-college
system with eyes wide open - and maybe even making different
choices, depending on one's circumstances.
"My concern is that a detour into community colleges may
save you some money in the short-term, but it may also mean you
never reach your destination," said Mark Kantrowitz, financial
aid expert and publisher of the websites Fastweb.com and
FinAid.org. "Among students who intend to obtain their
bachelor's degree and start off at a two-year college, only
one-fifth graduate with that degree within six years."
Without community colleges, though, access to higher
education - especially for students from lower-income families -
would be even more limited than it already is.
Here are a handful of ways to maximize your community
college experience, while sidestepping the pitfalls of a system
in crisis.
1. Be ruthless.
If enrollment for required classes opens at 9 a.m. on a
Monday, then that is when you sign up. Delaying even by a day
can lead to a domino effect of negative outcomes: You miss out,
those classes are not offered again until the following year,
and you subsequently have to put off transferring to your target
four-year college.
Tacking on another year for community college means the
financial savings might not be so significant after all. That is
why Heidi Johnston is now helping her little brother, Robbie,
construct his schedule as he enters community college, complete
with backup options if his desired classes get maxed out.
"I figured I might as well help him get it right the first
time," said Johnston, who ended up completing her Bachelor of
Science degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in
2010. "It's either that, or see him struggle and have to pay for
it later."
2. Consider starting at a four-year state college.
Yes, the initial bill for tuition and fees will be higher.
But then all the myriad worries about transfers, credits and
articulation agreements become moot. Said Kantrowitz: "Once
community colleges start maxing out their capacity, students may
just stick with four-year public colleges, because they're
hearing about all the problems."
3. Look to out-of-state community colleges.
The lowest tuition bills are always reserved for local
students. But if your hometown college is at the breaking point,
then crossing state borders could make economic sense. For
instance, Kent noted that Arizona community colleges are now
marketing heavily to the hundreds of thousands of California
kids who have had to turn elsewhere.
4. Get in touch with your transfer college early.
Let's say your goal, after two years of community college,
is to transfer to Florida State. You should be in touch with
Florida State almost from day one, to determine which courses
and credits will be transferable and which will not.
"Be in contact with your four-year school, find out what
their stipulations are, and do your own research," said
Johnston. "No one person is going to hand you the answers. And
in fact, no one person has all the answers."
