By Chris Taylor
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 15 Tracy Repchuk's three children
are still in grade school, but she's already got college funding
figured out. The Repchuk kids are 14, 15, and 16 and when they
head off to college in a few years, here's how much their
parents will be chipping in: Zero.
Not because they are being punished for something: Tracy
calls all three wonderful, outgoing and well-adjusted. And not
because the family is strapped for cash: Tracy, 47, is an author
and social media strategist, and her husband David Repchuk is a
mobile solutions developer.
Instead, the financial tough love is simply the way the
Burbank, California, resident was brought up, and she sees it as
the best way to foster the self-reliance that will pay dividends
for the rest of their lives.
"I've told my children that if they're interested in
college, it would be their responsibility to pay for it," says
Repchuk. "This wasn't a surprise announcement, since I've felt
this way forever. It's their life, not mine."
It may seem a tad harsh, but Repchuk certainly isn't alone
in letting children fend for themselves once they're grown.
According to a new study from the University of Michigan-Ann
Arbor, 62 percent of young adults (between the ages of 19 and
22) are getting some kind of financial help from their parents -
which means 38 percent aren't getting a dime.
Drill down further into the numbers, and just 35 percent of
those kids ages 19-22 are getting tuition assistance. Sometimes
that's because parents don't have any money to give, and
sometimes it's because their offspring are no longer in school
by that point.
But other times, parents could potentially afford to help,
but don't. "We did three waves of interviews, ending in 2009,"
says Patrick Wightman, the study's lead author. "Over the course
of the recession we saw even higher-income families cutting back
on their financial support."
It's not surprising that some parents are turning off the
spigot. According to the Department of Agriculture, which tracks
expenditures, the inflation-adjusted bill for raising a child up
to age 17 these days (not even including college costs) is
almost $300,000 for every single Sophia and Samuel.
Given the horrific state of savings in this country - 49
percent of Americans aren't chipping in to any retirement plan
at all, according to financial-services trade association LIMRA
- it's hardly shocking, and perhaps highly necessary, that
parents should be thinking about themselves first. As we're told
on airplanes before every takeoff: In case of emergency, put on
your own oxygen mask first, and only then help out your kids.
But even among those with the financial wherewithal to pay
for their kids' college, there are some who just don't believe
in the message it passes along. Without any skin in the game,
the thinking goes, young adults won't truly understand the value
of their education - or the value of a dollar.
"I worked, received scholarships, and took out loans," says
Nerina Garcia, a psychologist and assistant professor at the New
York University School of Medicine. "It made me more responsible
and work harder at school, because I knew I couldn't flunk out;
it would cost me too much. Now I plan to do the same for my
10-month-old daughter."
Of course, these are trying economic times that we live in,
and college is less affordable than it was when many of these
opinionated parents did their coursework.
Tuition is already at record highs and rising: The average
student who takes out loans is graduating with around $23,300 in
debt, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York. While median incomes have stagnated over the last 20
years, tuition and fees have shot up 130 percent, according to
the College Board. If your attitude towards your children is
"sink or swim," it's entirely possible that some kids may drown.
Also, don't think that just because parents aren't footing
the bill, that kids will magically be granted even more
financial aid. Almost all students in their late teens or early
20s are still considered dependents, so parental incomes and
assets will still factor into the equation.
If mom and dad aren't contributing any money at all, it's
the student who's going to have to come up with the difference -
by dipping into any savings they might have, working part-time
while pursuing their degree, or taking costly loans.
FIRST, DO NO HARM
Here are some guidelines for handling the tricky subject of
tuition help while sticking to your parental principles:
- Don't torpedo financial aid offers. Even parents who
aren't going to contribute should fill out what's called the
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is
basically the gateway to all federal grants and loans.
If parents don't intend on chipping in? "It doesn't matter,"
says Joe Hurley, founder of Savingforcollege.com. "The parents'
assets and income must be reported on the FAFSA."
If they don't fill it out, the student won't get any federal
financial aid, and their options become very narrow. In that
case, their only shot at federal aid is if they're officially
classified as an "independent student" - which is highly
unlikely unless they're already married, have a kid, or are over
age 23.
- Get creative. There are ways to give your kids a running
start in life, without necessarily writing them a blank check.
When children attend college in their hometowns, some parents
let them stay at home rent-free for a while. That frees up the
kids' cash flow to be earmarked for other necessities like
tuition or books, without putting a dent in the parents' own
savings. Or reserve the right to help out with student debt
later on, after your own retirement-savings goals are further
along.
- Find the right balance. College financing isn't
necessarily an either/or proposition. With an obligation to
cover a portion of their education, kids will learn the value of
the dollars coming in and going out, without being totally
crushed by financial burdens.
"We contribute when and what we are able," says Jacquie
Whitt, co-founder of Adios Adventure Travel and mom to
21-year-old college student Keenan Whitt Linsly. "But should
college students contribute to their own education? I would have
to say 'Hell, yes!' Our son chooses to work and contribute, and
we support his efforts. It's good for him. It's good for
everyone."
