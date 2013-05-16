By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK May 16 Many leading U.S. colleges and
universities face a shortfall in enrollment for fall classes and
will offer price discounts as they compete for students in an
ever expanding higher education market, according to Forbes.
The magazine highlighted 50 public and private U.S. colleges
listed in the Princeton Review's "Best Colleges" list that are
still accepting students in their 2013 freshman classes.
In their scramble to fill empty seats, colleges are likely
to offer significant tuition discounts in the form of grants in
a type of free market pricing that goes on behind the scenes,
Forbes said.
"There are many more colleges in the United States than is
economically viable," wrote Matt Schifrin, managing editor of
investing content at Forbes Media. "Many colleges make deals
with families, offering significant rebates to their advertised
prices."
Among colleges still seeking students for fall classes are
Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, the University of
Maryland, College Park, The New School in New York City, Arizona
State University in Tempe, Arizona, and Illinois Institute of
Technology in Chicago, according to Forbes.com.
Its list includes more selective schools but the National
Association of College Admissions Counselors counts 288 colleges
nationwide that have reported having space for incoming freshmen
this fall.
The rising price of college tuition scares families and
parents, but they can get discounts if they look, Schifrin said.
Average tuition and fees alone at private nonprofit
four-year institutions rose $1,173 or 4.2 percent to $29,056 in
2012-13, according to the College Board. The costs are not much
lower for out-of-state students at public four-year institutions
where average tuition and fees rose $883 or 4.2 percent to
$21,706.
Although most colleges ask for deposits from accepted
students by May 1, Forbes said it's not too late to apply.
Most schools on the list offer grants and scholarships to at
least 90 percent of their incoming freshman, with some schools'
average grants exceeding $20,000.
For example, 99 percent of incoming students receive a grant
or tuition rebate from Juniata College, a private liberal arts
college in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, according to Forbes.
If students meet certain academic qualifications, they
should not expect to pay more than half of Juniata's 2013
tuition rate of $45,590, even if their family's household income
is above $200,000, it added.
Even schools that have taken measures to control costs are
experiencing shortfalls. Despite a tuition freeze and a lower
price tag relative to many private universities, the public St.
Mary's College of Maryland still has space for 150 students,
according to the Washington Post.
Private not-for-profit schools are the most likely to offer
discounts in the form of grants. Schifrin said there are also
relative bargains to be had at public schools, though the
percentage of students who receive grants tends not to be as
high.