By Heather Struck
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 When is it worth switching to a
better 529 college savings plan, and when isn't it?
These 529 savings plans work like state-sponsored
educational piggy banks, using a variety of funds and asset
classes to help cover educational expenses. Plans can be
targeted for long or short-term savings, depending on how many
years there are until college tuition bills start to arrive.
They typically have low mininum contribution amounts and
offer significant tax advantages. Though investors feed the
accounts with after-tax money, the investment income they earn
in the account is tax free if it is used to pay for college. In
addition, some states give investors tax deductions if they
invest in the plan sponsored by their own states.
But some plans are better than others, and it may be worth
investing in an out-of-state plan if its fees are significantly
lower and its investment choices better.
College savings plans are becoming more popular among
savers, with assets in 529 plans hitting an all-time high of
$158.3 billion last March, according to Boston-based Financial
Research Corp.
While there's a lot of diversity among the various plans -
including performance, fees and management style - they have
improved en masse, said Laura Pavlenko Lutton, director of funds
research at Morningstar.
"The days of everything being expensive and the choices all
being poor for 529 savings are over," Lutton said in an article
on the company's website. "The likelihood that you are sitting
in a plan that is a disaster right now is pretty low."
A study released by Morningstar Inc on Monday
ranked the largest 529 college savings plans in the United
States by their investment choices and likelihood of
outperforming their peers. Overall, most 529 plans received
solid ratings.
Four 529 college savings plans were recognized as top
performers among a group that holds about 95 percent of the
total 529 assets. To rate these 64 plans, analysts at
Morningstar considered factors such as investment strategies and
performance, management, parent firms and the value of the
offerings.
The College Savings Plan for Alaska and Maryland College
Investment Plan, both managed by T. Rowe Price, and the Vanguard
529 College Savings Plan for Nevada, managed by Upromise
Investments, were ranked "gold" by Morningstar, along with Utah
Educational Savings Plan, which is self-managed.
Four funds - iShares 529 Plan for Arkansas, the Michigan
Education Savings Plan, the CollegeAdvantage 529 Savings Plan
for Ohio and the College America plan for Virginia - were rated
"silver" by Morningstar. Another 19 plans achieved "bronze"
status.
Morningstar labeled four plans in three states - Kansas,
Minnesota and Rhode Island - as "negative" for factors such as
high fees or questionable fund choices.
Higher ratings were awarded to funds that are inexpensive
and likely to outperform their peers, according to the study.
More than half of the plans were rated "neutral" by
Morningstar, meaning they are unlikely to exceed market returns
over a full market cycle. "College savers who choose a
neutral-rated plan should expect market-like returns, which is a
reasonable outcome. But for those in states with no local tax
benefits, it may be worth upgrading to a top-rated plan,"
according to Lutton.
WHEN TO SWITCH
Does it make sense to switch out of an expensive or
poor-performing plan? Keep in mind that some states such as New
York and Illinois require you to pay back the money you deducted
from state income taxes if you move money out of that state's
529 plan. And you could also pay a fee of about $50, on average,
to make the switch, said Joe Hurley, founder of
SavingForCollege.com, a website that offers advice on college
savings, particularly 529 plans.
"Sometimes you can find another 529 plan that has
essentially the same make-up of mutual funds in another state,
with lower fees; then it becomes compelling to make the move.
You can expect the same pre-fee investment, for a higher
post-investment outcome," said Hurley.
There's no prohibition against having multiple plans,
either, so you could always just stop contributing to an
in-state plan you don't like and open a new plan in another
state, without moving any money and incurring switch fees and
taxes.
Before making a switch, it may be possible to improve
savings by reallocating the funds that are invested in a 529
that is rated "neutral" or "negative," Lutton said.
Many plans with options to allocate savings in large equity
or bond mutual funds can be reworked to place all or most of the
savings in one of these funds. A federal law allows
reallocations as well as rollovers to take place no more than
once a year.
Lutton said that Morningstar analysts' concerns with some of
the "negative" plans were due to the inclusion of a few weak
funds. They also largely contained funds groups like Blackrock,
however, which provided more stable investment options.
If you are making a small investment, chances are that you
won't get much of a tax benefit with your state's deductions. It
may be worth shopping for an out-of-state plan with better
performance.