BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
Nov 9 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its experimental opioid painkiller a tentative approval.
The FDA can provide final approval to the drug, Xtampza ER, once Collegium gets a court order that the listed patents are invalid or not infringed, or if Collegium settles the Purdue Pharma litigation prior to the 30-month period, Collegium said.
Purdue claims that Xtampza ER infringes three of its Orange Book listed patents. These patents were recently found to be invalid by a U.S. District Court and are currently under appeal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston