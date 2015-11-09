* Final approval depends on outcome of suit filed by Purdue
Pharma
* Could get final approval if it wins or settles suit - Co
* Jefferies analyst believes Collegium hasn't infringed
patents
(Adds details, analyst comments)
Nov 9 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said
on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had tentatively
approved its experimental opioid painkiller, with final approval
depending on the outcome of a lawsuit filed by Purdue Pharma.
Purdue and Collegium have developed abuse-deterrent versions
of the commonly prescribed and often-abused painkiller
oxycontin, which contains highly addictive oxycodone.
Purdue Pharma has said that Collegium's drug, Xtampza ER,
infringes four of its patents.
Three of the patents were recently found to be invalid by a
U.S. District Court, a decision that Purdue is appealing.
Collegium has been fighting a legal battle with Purdue over
the patents for eight months in three states.
Xtampza ER is Collegium's lead experimental drug. Getting
the painkiller approved and on the market is critical for the
company, whose pipeline contains only abuse-deterrent versions
of commonly abused painkillers.
Jefferies analyst David Steinberg said he believed Collegium
had not infringed Purdue's patents, pointing to the differences
in the formulation of the drugs.
Purdue's key patents were previously found to be invalid
when challenged by other generic drugmakers, he added.
Data on the drugs from Purdue and Collegium were reviewed by
a panel of outside advisers to the FDA in September, but only
Collegium's Xtampza ER received a positive opinion.
The companies are competing for a slice of the
multi-billion-dollar market for abuse-deterrent prescription
painkillers after the FDA decided to remove copycat versions of
oxycontin from the market earlier this year.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose of such drugs, which can produce euphoric highs, can
disrupt parts of the brain that control breathing.
An estimated 46 people die everyday in the United States
from overdosing on opioid painkillers, according to the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention.
Collegium said Xtampza ER can get final approval once the
company gets a court order stating that Purdue's patents are
invalid or not infringed, or if Collegium settles the litigation
with Purdue within 30 months.
The FDA delayed ruling on the opioid painkiller last month
without saying why it was unable to complete its review.
Collegium's shares, which have gained 84 percent since the
company went public in May, closed at $22.09 on Friday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)