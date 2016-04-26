(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
April 26 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
its abuse-deterrent painkiller, more than five months after the
drug received tentative approval.
Collegium's shares rose about 19 percent to $22 in extended
trading.
The drug's full approval was contingent on the outcome of a
lawsuit filed by Purdue Pharma against Collegium.
Purdue Pharma, which has also developed abuse-deterrent
versions of the commonly prescribed and often-abused painkiller
Oxycontin, claimed that Xtampza ER infringed some of its
patents.
However, the District Court of Massachusetts in February
ruled in favor of Collegium.
Xtampza ER, Collegium's lead drug, is a long-acting oral
opioid painkiller meant to be taken after a meal for maximum
effect.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose can produce euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of
the brain that control breathing.
The company said it plans to launch Xtampza ER in the United
States in mid-2016 in five dosage strengths.
Needham & Co's Serge Belanger said he expected Xtampza to
rake in annual sales of about $750 million by 2026 in the United
States.
Xtampza is designed to help the estimated 10-30 percent of
chronic pain patients with swallowing difficulties, Belanger
said ahead of the approval.
The contents of Xtampza can be removed and sprinkled on food
or into a cup, without compromising their safety or
abuse-deterrent characteristics.
Up to Tuesday's close of $18.43, Collegium's stock had
fallen 33 percent this year.
