(Adds detail, shares)
By Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover
Sept 9 Staff at the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration warned on Wednesday of the risks of incorrect
dosing of another experimental opioid painkiller, highlighting
the agency's concern about drugs that can be highly addictive.
The FDA staff said Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental oral opioid painkiller, to be sold as Xtampza if
approved, could be wrongly used as it is designed to be taken
after eating to provide maximum relief.
Typically, opioid painkillers are used with no regard to
food intake.
On Tuesday, the reviewers pointed to likely errors in
administering Purdue Pharma LP's short-acting opioid painkiller
as it is intended for use on an empty stomach.
The FDA staff said Collegium's long-acting experimental
oxycodone pill, if taken in the absence of food, could lead to
insufficient pain control, which in turn could contribute to
overdosing and misuse. (1.usa.gov/1MaT3GL)
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose of prescription painkillers can produce euphoric highs,
and even disrupt the parts of the brain that control breathing.
Since 2011, prescription opioid abuse has been classified as
an epidemic by the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, which estimates that overdoses kill about 44 people
in the United States every day.
Collegium has proposed to make clear on the label that
Xtampza, its lead drug in development, should only be taken
after eating.
But since the drug developer plans to market the product in
100count bottles only, instead of singly, instructions will
unlikely reach people directly, the reviewers said.
They concluded that Collegium's packaging design would be
inadequate to eliminate the risk of an administration error.
If the FDA determines that Xtampza's benefits outweigh its
risks, the company should assess the effectiveness of its
packaging in preventing incorrect use, they recommended.
The staff review was published on the FDA's website on
Wednesday ahead of a meeting on Friday of a panel of outside
advisers who will recommend whether the drug should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so. The regulator has said it expects
to announce its final decision by Oct. 12.
Shares of Canton, Massachusetts-based Collegium, which is
developing several abuse-deterrent products to manage chronic
pain, fell about 10 percent to $13.32 in morning trade.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)