CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
Nov 2 Global real estate adviser Colliers International Group Inc said Brad Mendelson and David Green have joined the company as senior partners, effective immediately.
Based in New York, Mendelson and Green will enhance Colliers's retail practice in Manhattan and the New York tristate region, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: