LONDON, March 6 Five potential buyers have made
bids to purchase Tamoil's 55,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Collombey
oil refinery in Switzerland in a government-organised attempt to
keep the complex from permanently closing.
The Libya-owned energy group said in January it was planning
to close the refinery due to "severe market pressures," but the
Canton of Valais said it had convinced Tamoil to give a sale one
last chance before finalising the closure.
The five bidders have already made initial presentations to
Tamoil, and signed the confidentiality agreements needed to move
forward, but have to submit a final offer by March 31, the
Canton said in a statement on Thursday.
The Valais government is keen to keep the plant running,
providing employment to locals, rather than see it close. The
five buyers were identified and courted by the Canton itself as
part of a task force launched in the autumn of 2014 that found
and vetted more than 40 potential buyers.
The Canton said the final decision was Tamoil's, and that
the company had made it clear it had no intention of continuing
to run the refinery itself.
