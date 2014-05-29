TEL AVIV May 28 China's Flon Medical Material
Co is considering increasing its investment in CollPlant
Holdings, an Israeli producer of plant-derived human
collagen, a protein vital for tissue repair.
"We have invested $2.5 million in CollPlant and we might
increase this amount," Flon managing director Qian Xiaojin told
Reuters during a trip to Israel.
Flon, which holds 7 percent of CollPlant, is seeking to help
the Israeli company win Chinese regulatory approval and to
manufacture and distribute its products in China.
"We have signed a term sheet but not a final agreement,"
CollPlant Chief Executive Yehiel Tal said. "Both sides want this
cooperation."
The first product would be a gel to treat chronic sores, for
example in patients with diabetes. CollPlant expects to obtain
approval for this product in Europe this year.
"Israel is leading the world in creativity and innovation in
biotech and medical devices," said Qian, who was attending a
conference sponsored by Israel's Cukierman Investment House and
the Wujin Economic Zone.
He said his company is also seeking technology for dental
implants and air filters, with the aim of transferring
technology to China to manufacture there.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)