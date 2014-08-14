BOGOTA Aug 14 Colombian investment holding
company Grupo Argos has received permission from the
country's financial market regulator to issue up to $531 million
in bonds to finance its expansion plans and roll over existing
debt.
Grupo Argos can sell the bonds in several issues over the
next three years, the company said in a regulatory filing late
on Wednesday.
"The resources ... will be dedicated to financing the growth
of the issuer, leverage its expansion plan, finance its
short-term needs and/or to substitute its financial
liabilities," the company said.
Grupo Argos, controlled by the country's largest industrial
conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), did not say
when it intends to begin selling bonds.
Grupo Argos controls Colombia's largest cement maker,
Cementos Argos, which said in an interview with daily
newspaper La Republica on Thursday, that it is considering
buying cement assets in Brazil and Mexico from Switzerland's
Holcim Ltd, and in Latin America from France's Lafarge
.
The two European companies must dispose of assets generating
5 billion euros ($6.69 billion) in annual revenue to persuade
antitrust regulators to back their April agreement to create a
group with combined annual sales of $44 billion.
($1=0.7473 euros)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Peter Galloway)