BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
BOGOTA, April 16 Colombia's largest cement maker Argos plans to issue up to 250 million preferred shares for Colombian as well as foreign investors to finance an expansion plan, the company said on Tuesday.
Argos has set a range of between 7,700 and 9,300 Colombian pesos ($4.20 to $5.07) per share for the offering, the company said in a statement to Colombia's financial regulator.
The statement did not say when the offering will take place, but market sources said Argos will likely give more details later this week.
Argos is controlled by Grupo Argos, a holding of companies that is part of Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA.
Argos has $5.1 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in liabilities.
($1 = 1,834 pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon