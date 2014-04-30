By Nelson Bocanegra
| BOGOTA, April 30
BOGOTA, April 30 Grupo Argos, a
Colombian holding company, is looking to invest in the energy
sector elsewhere in Latin America later this year, its chief
executive officer said on Wednesday.
The investments would be made through its subsidiary, Celsia
, an electricity company that currently has operations
only in Colombia, CEO Jose Alberto Velez said during a
conference call to discuss first-quarter results.
"We are actively looking for possibilities outside of
Colombia, that would obviously give Celsia some very obvious
advantages in terms of diminishing its risks, country risks and
regulatory risks," said Velez.
"Colombia is a very stable country, its politics, its
economy ... nevertheless it's very attractive to think of other
countries in the region where we could have investment
opportunities. We're working hard on that, and we hope to be
able to announce during the course of this year something
positive on that internationalization front," Velez added.
Grupo Argos, a holding company that is part of Colombia's
largest industrial conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno
(GEA), owns Argos, the country's largest cement maker.
It also has operations in the United States, Panama and the
Caribbean.
GEA reported a first-quarter earnings increase of 6 percent
to 121.08 billion pesos, about $59 million.
Argos bought French Guyanese company Ciments Guyanais,
including its clinker mill and port, from cement giants Lafarge
and Holcim earlier this month for 50 million
euros.
In January Argos purchased U.S.-based Vulcan Materials for
$720 million, which doubled its cement production capacity in
the United States.
Grupo Argos said recently it would not participate in
bidding for Colombia's third largest electricity generator,
Isagen, which is majority-owned by the government, in
order to free up funding for other investments. It said the
company's profits were not as attractive as first thought.
The Colombian government is seeking to raise 5 trillion
pesos ($2.5 billion) from a sale of its 57.6 percent stake in
the company.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)