BOGOTA, April 17 Colombia's largest cement maker Argos on Wednesday offered up to 250 million preferred shares for Colombian as well as foreign investors to finance an expansion plan and said the share issue will be open for 15 working days.

Argos has set a range of between 7,700 and 9,300 Colombian pesos ($4.20 to $5.07) per share for the offering, the company said in a statement published in local media.

The company can issue up to 250 million preferred shares, which means that it could raise between 1.92 trillion and 2.32 trillion pesos (between $1.05 billion and $1.27 billion).

Argos is controlled by Grupo Argos, a holding of companies that is part of Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, or GEA.

Argos has $5.1 billion in assets and $2.0 billion in liabilities.

($1 = 1,834 pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Nick Zieminski)