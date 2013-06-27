BOGOTA, June 26 Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Guatemala's Grupo Financiero Reformador for $411 million through its central American unit BAC Credomatic.

Once the deal receives regulatory approval, BAC Credomatic would become Guatemala's third largest financial group, with $2.8 billion in assets and annual profits of $94 million.

Grupo Financiero Reformador has assets of $1.5 billion.

The transaction will be funded with available funds, Grupo Aval said in a statement to Colombia's banking regulator.

Grupo Aval, which has assets of $72.2 billion and annual profits of $863 million, bought BAC Credomatic in 2010 for $1.9 billion.

Grupo Aval, which belongs to Colombian magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento, is comprised of Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, and the Porvenir pension fund. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)