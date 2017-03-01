BOGOTA, March 1 German Efromovich, controlling
shareholder of Colombian flagship airline Avianca, said on
Wednesday he would "gladly" respond in court to a lawsuit by
minority owners that alleged he forced the carrier into a deal
that hurts them, a Colombian newspaper reported.
Efromovich and United Continental Holdings Inc are
being sued by Kingsland Holdings, controlled by El Salvador's
Kriete family, for "clandestinely" negotiating an $800 million
loan and strategic alliance behind the backs of other
shareholders.
The lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court claims
Efromovich negotiated the deal with United for his own benefit
even when there were competing offers from other airlines.
It says that as a result of Efromovich’s financial distress,
he negotiated transactions in which he pledged about 97 percent
of his equity stake in Avianca to third parties as collateral
for loans, including to New York hedge fund Elliott Management.
"I'll gladly answer the lawsuit," Efromovich said by
telephone as he boarded an airplane in China, daily El Tiempo
reported.
United said it could not comment on pending litigation.
Avianca also declined to comment on the lawsuit. Efromovich was
not immediately available for comment.
Synergy, which is owned by Efromovich, holds 78 percent of
Avianca voting shares, while Kingsland holds 22 percent.
In 2010 the Kriete family merged airline Taca with Avianca.
"Kingsland brings this action principally to enjoin an
egregiously one-sided proposed transaction that Efromovich
secretly negotiated with United for his own benefit at the
expense of Avianca and all of its other shareholders," the
lawsuit said.
"Although the strategic process produced offers from two
major international airlines on far better terms for Avianca,
Efromovich has forced Avianca to pursue the United transaction
because it provides much greater benefits to him personally," it
said.
The lawsuit claims Efromovich purposely misled the committee
that was seeking alliances for the airline. He canceled meetings
and gave an exclusivity window to United after calling for
Avianca to cancel talks with other bidders, the lawsuit said.
Kingsland claimed that any benefit from the United deal
flowed into Efromovich's "financially shaky affiliates."
The United loan was backed by shares in Avianca and its
Brazilian airline, owned by Efromovich's brother Jose.
Avianca operates flights in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Central
America and the Caribbean. The company transported 29.5 million
passengers to 105 destinations in 2016.
