BOGOTA Oct 3 Colombian airline Avianca has reached a pay deal with most of its pilots after being forced to cancel hundreds of flights when crew began refusing overtime to push for better remuneration, the company and a pilots' union said Thursday.

The airline and the Organization of Avianca Aviators, or Odeaa, settled on an 11 percent pay increase late on Wednesday. Odeaa represents 57 percent of Avianca's Colombian pilots.

The deal will not apply to pilots represented by the minority union, Acdac, or Colombian Association of Civil Aviators, which withdrew from the discussions as it considered the company's offer to be too small.

Pilots began refusing overtime from Sept. 13 to pressure the company over their demands, and Avianca was forced to cancel some domestic flights and reschedule others.

"In the first year we obtained increases of between 10 and 11 percent," said Odeaa president Jose Maria Jaimes. He said increases in the following three years would be between 3.5 and 4 percent.

Colombia's inflation rate was 2.44 percent in 2012 and is expected to hover around 3 percent this year and next.

Avianca President Fabio Villegas said the increase would be linked to operational efficiency indicators such as punctuality and pilots' efforts to save fuel.

"It's an agreement that from our perspective enables us ... to achieve more efficiency which will generate the necessary savings for the company to pay the salary increase and advance in optimizing operations and improving service," Villegas said.

Avianca management was confident that pilots affiliated to the Acdac union, representing 43 percent of the pilots, would join the agreement, enabling flight schedules to return to normal.

Avianca and El Salvador's airline Taca are both controlled by Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America's largest aviation groups. Pilots at Taca and its Central American subsidiaries, Aerolineas Galapagos and Tampa Cargo, are not involved in the dispute.