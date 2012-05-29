(Adds background)

BOGOTA May 29 The board of directors of Bancolombia SA , Colombia's largest financial company by assets, approved an issue of up to 3 billion pesos ($1.63 billion) in local bonds.

"The issuance will be made by Bancolombia according to the opportunities the market might offer, the need for resources and the managing of the balance," the company said in a statement sent to the country's finance watchdog on Monday night.

Bancolombia, like other Colombian financial companies, is taking advantage of low interest rates and high liquidity in the Andean nation to issue cheaper debt. (US$=1,841 Colombian Pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Eduardo Garcia; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)