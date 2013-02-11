BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
BOGOTA Feb 11 Colombia's biggest financial entity, Bancolombia, will seek shareholder approval to issue new non-voting shares that carry a preferential dividend, the bank said in a filing with the financial regulator.
Bancolombia will make the proposal during its shareholders' meeting on March 4, the filing said.
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.