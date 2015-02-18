BOGOTA Feb 18 Bancolombia raised its net
profits to 1.88 trillion pesos ($778 million) in 2014, a 24
percent jump compared with the year before, on an increase in
interest earnings and commissions, Colombia's largest bank by
assets said in a statement.
Fourth quarter net profits were 487 billion pesos ($201.7
million), down 0.24 percent from the same period in 2013 but up
17.3 percent over the third quarter.
Operational net profits at Bancolombia climbed 48.1
percent last year, while its loan portfolio grew 16.5 percent,
the bank said late on Tuesday.
"Though net profits were down slightly in the fourth
quarter, it's important to highlight that it was due to
non-operational areas which didn't mean an exit of cash, but a
better amortization of commercial credit," brokerage Alianza
Valores said.
"We think that the operational results were, in general
terms, positive," the brokerage added.
Between October and December last year, operational income
was up 15.7 percent, while the net loan portfolio was up 11.1
percent, Bancolombia said.
"The factors that contributed to this success were an
increase in loan portfolios, the expansion of the net margin of
interest and larger volumes of transactions," the bank said.
Bancolombia, controlled by industrial conglomerate Grupo
Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), has more than 9 million clients
and operates subsidiaries in El Salvador, Panama, the Cayman
Islands and Puerto Rico.
($1 = 2,416.37 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
editing by Andrew Hay)