BRIEF-Concent Holding: completion date for Barents Center project postponed
* Together with BC Investments AB agreed to postpone completion date for project barents center, from previously announced date (March 21, 2017)
BOGOTA, Sept 24 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank, issued 988 billion pesos ($494.6 million) in subordinate bonds on the local market on Wednesday, the stock exchange said in a statement.
Bancolombia offered 10-year paper at a yield equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4.29 percent, 15-year bonds at CPI plus 4.65 percent and the 20-year bonds at CPI plus 4.79 percent.
The bank received offers for 1.25 trillion pesos' worth of bonds during the issue, which is the first in a global quota of 3 trillion pesos ($1.5 billion).
The funds raised will go to the company's banking operations.
The bank's subordinate bonds have a AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings.
Bancolombia is owned by Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno. ($1 = 1,997.91 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Together with BC Investments AB agreed to postpone completion date for project barents center, from previously announced date (March 21, 2017)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Money did not move through the UK financial system-NCA (Adds fresh Kirby quotes, NCA, FCA and bank comments)