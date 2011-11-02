BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
BOGOTA Nov 2 Bancolombia BIC.CN(CIB.N), Colombia's largest financial firm by assets, on Wednesday sold 600 billion pesos ($317.2 million) in local bonds, the country's stock exchange said.
The bank received offers of 1.27 trillion pesos.
Bancolombia, like other Colombian financial firms, is taking advantage of low interest rates and high liquidity in the Andean nation to issue cheaper debt. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.