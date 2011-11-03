* Bancolombia profit rose 10 percent in 3rd qtr vs 2nd qtr

BOGOTA Nov 3 Bancolombia, Colombia's largest financial firm by assets, said on Thursday that consolidated net profit for the third quarter rose 13 percent to 424 billion pesos ($224.3 million) as consumers took on credit.

The bank BIC.CN(CIB.N) said in a filing with the financial regulator that earnings rose 10 percent in the third quarter versus the second quarter.

Bancolombia -- which has benefited from Colombia's economic growth expected to top 5 percent this year -- said that bank lending rose 27.6 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago and 8 percent from the previous quarter.

"Bancolombia is the leader in credit extension, whether it be corporate or mortgage credit, so it's one of the most important sources of financing for the general public," said Nicolas Bernal, an analyst at Ultrabursatiles.

