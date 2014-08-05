BOGOTA Aug 5 Colombia's biggest bank
Bancolombia on Tuesday reported net profit more
than doubled in the second quarter versus the same period a year
earlier, on the back of an expansion of its loan portfolio and
lower costs.
In a filing with the financial regulator, Bancolombia said
consolidated net profit reached 467.3 billion pesos ($248.7
million) during the three-month period, up from 209.7 billion a
year earlier. That is equivalent to 508 pesos per share, or
$1.08 per American Depositary Receipt, it said.
The second-quarter profit is 8 percent less than the bank
registered in the first quarter.
Bancolombia's loan portfolio reached 89.5 trillion pesos, up
23.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.
(1,878.7 Colombian pesos = $1)
