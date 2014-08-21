By Nelson Bocanegra
| CARTAGENA, Colombia
CARTAGENA, Colombia Aug 21 Colombian banks want
looser regulations and the elimination of a financial
transaction tax to increase consumer access to banking services
and take advantage of favorable growth conditions, the head of
the Banking Association of Colombia said.
Colombia's private bank loan portfolio has considerable room
to grow, Maria Mercedes Cuellar said in an interview on
Thursday, while expanding bank services would help nearly
one-third of adult population that does not have them.
"There's a huge space to grow, which is why one of the
reasons that we insist so much on access to the bank services is
because this would provide an important service to people of all
social classes," said Maria Mercedes Cuellar in an interview in
the run-up to a banking conference.
Colombia's loan portfolio of $159.7 billion is around 42
percent of GDP, considerably lower than that of many other
countries, including some developing economies where the ratio
can be upward of 100 percent.
The Andean nation, which has enjoyed four solid years of
economic growth above 4 percent, is forecast to grow by close to
5 percent this year. Colombia is the world's fourth-biggest coal
exporter, a major coffee grower and produces about 1 million
barrels of oil per day.
Only 69 percent of the country's adult population had a bank
account as of 2012, according to World Bank data.
Eliminating a bank transaction tax of 0.4 percent would help
increase the total population with access to bank accounts,
Cuellar said.
Originally created in 1998 as an emergency measure during a
financial crisis, the tax has since become a source of
government revenue. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas over the
weekend said the tax would be extended until 2018 to ensure
financing for the national budget.
"This tax is a limitation on efforts to expand bank
services, and it is a tax that paves the way for illicit
activity," she said, citing lower transparency in operations as
a result of an increase in cash payments to avoid the tax.
"It's pretty unusual that at this moment, half the country's
payment systems function with cash rather than through
electronic debit," she said.
She said interest rate caps on certain types of loans have
in many cases boosted banks' costs and required them to be more
selective in deciding whom lend to.
"Things like interest rate caps restrict the capacity of the
sector to grow," she said. "It's not just the maximum interest
rate, but also controls on home loans, agricultural loans."
Cuellar said when interest rates fall, banks are then forced
to lower the rates on loans they have already approved.
"When banks lend money, they don't know what's going to
happen along the way."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)