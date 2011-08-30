* Agreement averts lengthy legal battle -mining minister
* Talks over contract extension can now begin
BOGOTA Aug 29 Global miner BHP Billiton has
settled a royalty dispute with Colombia, clearing the way for a
renewal of the company's contract to operate the Cerro Matoso
nickel mine, the country's mining minister said on Monday.
Cerro Matoso is Colombia's only nickel mine -- with 21
million tonnes of measured reserves -- and produces about 4
percent of the world's nickel and 10 percent of global
ferronickel, according to the Andean nation's government.
[ID:nN05160415]
Under the terms of the deal announced on Monday, BHP
Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) has agreed to pay $19.6 million to
the Colombian government for unpaid royalties, said Energy and
Mining Minister Carlos Rodado.
"This is the best of solutions ... we've recovered
important resources to finance social projects in the country
and we avoid legal controversies that could have gone on for
eight, 10 or more years," Rodado told reporters.
Rodado said BHP Billiton had been informed in the past that
finding a solution to the dispute was key for the company's
aspirations to renew its contract to operate Cerro Matoso,
which is set to expire in 2012.
"We had to come to an agreement regarding this issue, the
controversy about the royalties, before starting talks about
extending the Cerro Matoso contract," for 30 years, he said.
Output at Cerro Matoso -- which bills itself as the world's
second largest producer of ferronickel -- fell slightly in the
second quarter of 2011 to 13,000 tonnes from the 13,700 tonnes
produced in the same period last year, the firm said.
Colombia has six nickel deposits with measured reserves
totaling 37.8 million tonnes and indicated reserves of 46.48
million tonnes, according to the government.
The country sees nickel production reaching 105,000 tonnes
by 2019, according to a recent report by a panel of experts.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia)