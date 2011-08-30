* Agreement averts lengthy legal battle -mining minister

* Talks over contract extension can now begin

BOGOTA Aug 29 Global miner BHP Billiton has settled a royalty dispute with Colombia, clearing the way for a renewal of the company's contract to operate the Cerro Matoso nickel mine, the country's mining minister said on Monday.

Cerro Matoso is Colombia's only nickel mine -- with 21 million tonnes of measured reserves -- and produces about 4 percent of the world's nickel and 10 percent of global ferronickel, according to the Andean nation's government. [ID:nN05160415]

Under the terms of the deal announced on Monday, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) has agreed to pay $19.6 million to the Colombian government for unpaid royalties, said Energy and Mining Minister Carlos Rodado.

"This is the best of solutions ... we've recovered important resources to finance social projects in the country and we avoid legal controversies that could have gone on for eight, 10 or more years," Rodado told reporters.

Rodado said BHP Billiton had been informed in the past that finding a solution to the dispute was key for the company's aspirations to renew its contract to operate Cerro Matoso, which is set to expire in 2012.

"We had to come to an agreement regarding this issue, the controversy about the royalties, before starting talks about extending the Cerro Matoso contract," for 30 years, he said.

Output at Cerro Matoso -- which bills itself as the world's second largest producer of ferronickel -- fell slightly in the second quarter of 2011 to 13,000 tonnes from the 13,700 tonnes produced in the same period last year, the firm said.

Colombia has six nickel deposits with measured reserves totaling 37.8 million tonnes and indicated reserves of 46.48 million tonnes, according to the government.

The country sees nickel production reaching 105,000 tonnes by 2019, according to a recent report by a panel of experts. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Eduardo Garcia)