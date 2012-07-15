BOGOTA, July 14 An explosion on a railway line
that feeds into Colombia's biggest coal miner, Cerrejon, slowed
transport between the mine and a Caribbean port in northern La
Guajira province, local media reported.
The attack on Saturday, just as a coal train was passing by,
was likely carried out by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, or FARC, Caracol Radio cited police commander Elver
Velasco Garabito as saying.
The blast, which blew up eight metres (26 feet) of track
between Uribia and Puerto Bolivar, didn't cause major damage to
the train or knock it from the rails, Julian Gonzalez,
Cerrejon's vice president of social responsibility told Caracol.
Cerrejon officials could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters. Cerrejon is jointly owned by BHP Billiton
, Anglo American and Xstrata.
The railway line has suffered scores of attacks since
Cerrejon began operations and demonstrates how vulnerable energy
and mining companies remain to attacks from Colombia's various
insurgent groups.
A government offensive over the past decade against the
drug-funded FARC has improved stability and helped attract
billions of dollars of foreign direct investment, mostly in the
oil and mining sectors, to boost economic growth.
Still, attacks against economic infrastructure have
increased in recent months as the rebels seek to gain the upper
hand over the government.
Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter behind Indonesia,
Australia and Russia.
Colombia's coal industry is dominated by big producers with
their own port and rail facilities such as Cerrejon, Glencore
and U.S. miner Drummond.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Eric Walsh)