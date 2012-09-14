BOGOTA, Sept 14 Colombia will issue a new 10-year benchmark global TES bond, denominated in pesos but payable in dollars, according to the prospectus published with U.S. regulators on Friday.

Market sources said the issuance could be between $750 million and $1 billion. The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The agents are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, the prospectus said, adding that the proceeds would go for budgetary needs.

The Andean country expects to issue a total of $2 billion in global bonds this year. In January, Colombia reopened a $1.5 billion global bond and also repurchased $578 million in bonds.