By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Sept 14 Colombia sold a 1 trillion peso ($555 million) 10-year benchmark global TES bond, denominated in pesos, but payable in dollars, at a yield of 4.5 percent, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"We are very satisfied with the placement of the new paper and that it was done at the lowest cost in history," Maria Fernanda Suarez, director of public credit at the ministry, told Reuters earlier on Friday.

Suarez said the auction was two times oversubscribed.

Suarez told journalists in the afternoon that the most of the March 2023 bonds were bought by foreigners and that the bulk of the money would go to paying amortizations and debt servicing.

The agents were Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, according to the bond's prospectus.

The Andean country expects to issue a total of $2 billion in global bonds this year. In January, Colombia reopened a $1.5 billion global bond and also repurchased $578 million in bonds.

Suarez said Colombia still had around $400 million that it could issue in global bonds this year.

$1=1,799.57 Colombian pesos