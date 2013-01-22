BOGOTA Jan 22 Colombia plans to issue a 10-year global bond denominated in U.S. dollars this month, according to a filing with U.S. regulators and market sources.

The filing did not give the amount of the issuance nor the exact date, but market sources said the bond would have a maturity of 10 years.

According to the finance ministry, the government plans total overseas bonds sales for 2013 of $2.6 billion.