By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to market sources. SIZE MATURITY IPTs TBD 10-yr* T+185bp area TBD 30-yr** T+235bp area *new issue ** Tap of 5% 2045 bond Bookrunners: Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)