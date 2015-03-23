South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 265bp area on a maximum US$1bn tap of its outstanding 5% June 2045 bond.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Itau BBA are expected to price the deal later on Monday.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,